Liberal hypocrites

We are allowing so much hypocrisy and bias in our politics. We have a new president who campaigned from his basement. He answered only a few monitored questions and avoided questions he wanted to. He was dishonest how he responded to them, and apparently used a teleprompter.

He preached about bringing back the “soul of the nation” and unity and being everybody’s president. However, during his first days in office he tried to erase all of President Trump’s accomplishments by signing executive orders by the dozens — more than any previous president in his first few days in office.

Biden said America is safer since he took office.

I’d like to ask him how we are safer and better off economically with his actions on opening our borders to any immigrants, and totally stopping construction of the southern wall and the Keystone pipeline.

And how are all of those aborted babies safer? They were not a mass of cells, as some people describe them. The Bible says our creator knew us before we even had any form in the womb.