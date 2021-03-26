Liberal hypocrites

We are allowing so much hypocrisy and bias in our politics. We have a new president who campaigned from his basement. He answered only a few monitored questions and avoided questions he wanted to. He was dishonest how he responded to them, and apparently used a teleprompter.
He preached about bringing back the “soul of the nation” and unity and being everybody’s president. However, during his first days in office he tried to erase all of President Trump’s accomplishments by signing executive orders by the dozens — more than any previous president in his first few days in office.
Biden said America is safer since he took office.
I’d like to ask him how we are safer and better off economically with his actions on opening our borders to any immigrants, and totally stopping construction of the southern wall and the Keystone pipeline.
And how are all of those aborted babies safer? They were not a mass of cells, as some people describe them. The Bible says our creator knew us before we even had any form in the womb.
I would also like to know why Biden chose Kamala Harris when she illegally sent people to seize the tapes of David Danielson of Planned Parenthood harvesting baby parts to sell for profit. Harris was attorney general of California. I’m not sure why, and I know Danielson has been cleared of the charges.
The left seems to have a different interpretation of the Golden Rule. Take the recent loss of elderly citizens in nursing homes in New York.
Then there was the rioters last year. Harris encouraged others to bail the rioters out of jail.
Nancy Pelosi, the “Squad” and the “squatters” (longtime politicians) seem to think they can say or do anything safely, and they do.
I love America and truly hope someday the bias and hypocrisy will end.
Nancy Garringer, Kearney