Words for my pious male superiors

I want to thank all my zealous Christian friends and family members who helped get this country back on the straight and narrow. There is more work to do, yet America has recently taken the steps back we needed to establish this Republic as God intended.

You kept trying to tell me that America is not a democratic republic, and I just couldn’t see your vision. I listened too much to those liberal communists who tried to tell us that Trump was not the chosen one to lead us into the theocratic oligarchy republic that will make us so much safer and happier as we submit to religious right leadership.

Guess I am just one of those educated idiots who couldn’t see Biblical literalism and distrust of science as wisdom. Especially since I am a woman and must remember, as extraordinarily conservative politicians assert, my voice is inappropriate and unqualified to participate in debates over birth control, education, or anything else.

That is, unless I am echoing the good judgment of my pious male superiors.

And, if you don’t recognize semantic inversion when you read it, you must be a real genius.

