Why did Smith back deluded Greene?

Does Rep. Adrian Smith believe that 9/11 was an “inside job”? Does he believe the Sandy Hook and Parkland school massacres were “staged”? Does he believe the West Coast wildfires were started by a “Jewish space laser”? Does he believe JFK Jr.’s private plane was sabotaged by “the Clintons”?

If not, why did he vote to support Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the new Republican House member from Georgia, who made these delusional statements and more, prior to her recent election to the U.S. House of Representatives?

Do Nebraska Republicans believe these lies? Is she the new face of the GOP? Is this the Republican Party we grew up with?

These conspiracy theories sit in stark contrast to the respectful, fact-based, accomplishment-oriented work of our new president and the competent team of experienced professionals he has surrounded himself with.

I encourage Nebraskans to rethink their devotion to this new Republican Party that has increasingly become more unbelievable and more undeserving of their support. Thank you.

Brad Stephan, Kearney