What is guv up to?

This campaign of disinformation has manufactured outrage and promoted distrust of the school system.

Now there is a new petition to dissolve the state Board of Education, replacing the board with a new office accountable to the governor. One of the activists behind this told the Lincoln Journal Star “give the power back to the people that are dealing directly with the children.”

This is a bit confusing, as the Board of Education is directly elected on a non-partisan ballot. This petition would actually strip democratic control over our school system. Giving the governor direct control over schools, rather than independence from political influence, would be a step backward.

This petition to seize control of the educational system has been fueled by the misinformation surrounding CRT and the sex ed proposal. The disinformation campaign by Ricketts and some Republican gubernatorial candidates has created an attempt to give them direct power over the schools.