Weak D.C. delegation

Weak D.C. delegation

It appears from comments from our five elected officials after the insurrection in Washington, D.C., that these officials suddenly had an epiphany.

Their minimal criticisms of the president over the last four years have been documented. Yet, these Nebraska elected officials suddenly seemed to realize how bad this president’s leadership has been.

Most of their comments were at the best weak. The one comment that seemed common among these five officials was that the protesters should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Yet, this president broke laws and rules.

Nebraska’s elected officials ignored his violations of law. Do they think that this president is above the law? These elected Nebraska officials, by their silence during this administration’s term, are complicit in the insurrection on Wednesday and do not deserve to be our senators and representatives any longer than the next election.

Our 3rd District congressman even joined in the ill-fated objection to the legitimate votes cast in the Electoral College. His action is unconscionable and will stain his reputation for years.

