As a community, state and nation, we are finding it difficult to come to an agreement about how COVID-19 affects our daily behavior, what it means for our future and why we should care. As rugged individualists, we Midwesterners hold self-sufficient independence especially dear. For example, I fancy that I have found my inner-Laura Ingalls, wasting less and saving every seed this season.
Social isolation convinced me to grow more veggies in my garden and to make fewer, larger grocery trips. My newfound enthusiasm for home economics, however, is tempered by concern for the health of my students, all essential workers, family, neighbors and friends. I am reminded that the health of my community depends on every one of us. We are never as independent as we would like to believe.
We have to protect each other. That is how community works. This larger picture often is forgotten in public debates about how risky contact is, how long we are at risk, how to get things back to normal and individual rights. But the question should be whether risks should be taken at all.
Taking avoidable risks is foolish. Knowingly acting in a way that risks the lives of others, especially when a safer alternative exists, is unconscionable. In a pandemic, decisions about how to best reduce risk have to prioritize prevention, not personal preferences. We didn’t ask for this responsibility, but the health of the whole depends on every part.
A danger of resisting that responsibility is that you can be among vulnerable persons at any time without knowing it. Chronic illnesses and immuno-vulnerability are largely invisible. Such conditions normally may be private experiences unnecessary to share, but in the context of contagion they translate into a range of risks, from barely a “bug” to prolonged illness, separation from family or dying without them.
Putting on a mask isn’t just for your grandparents, teachers, congregation and coworkers, it is for the children of that guy you see once a week at the grocery store, postal workers who go from door to door without fail, the cheerful delivery person you handsomely tip (hint, hint). It is for the doctors, nurses and caregivers whom your efforts will help to prevent from getting overwhelmed with patients.
There is a saying in the disability community that decisions should not be made “about us without us.” As we attempt to protect each other, learn how to give virtual hugs, and consider new ways for keeping the public safe, including the voices and insights of the vulnerable is essential. As one vulnerable member of your community, I ask for you to make decisions based not on what works for you or what is “normal” but according to safest measures.
If you feel silly wearing a mask, overcome your vanity. If it feels too stuffy, cherish your breath. If you think that wearing a mask is political, and you want to protest it, consider this: you can silently protest and keep your politics visible by writing your own slogans on your mask. Brandish that Sharpie. Channel your inner poet. Demonstrate the same diversity in thinking that we’ve always had, but show support for your neighbors, coworkers, students and children.
If you never have been sick a day of your life, you are an asset in our time of need. Please have compassion for those of us who have not been so lucky. We are depending on you. And someday, we will have your back, too.
Susan Honeyman, Kearney