Water has huge recreation potential

EDITORS NOTE: The Kearney Whitewater Association is collaborating with the city of Kearney’s Park and Recreation Department to enhance the Kearney Water Trail that begins at Yanney Heritage Park and continues on Kearney Canal and Turkey Creek. KWA volunteers have cleared the water trail of debris and are raising funds to create whitewater features where the water trail passes under Second Avenue in south Kearney.
This letter is an abbreviated version of a longer letter that Kearney Whitewater Association sent to select state senators, Nebraska Department of Transportation commissioners, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commissioners and directors, and the Nebraska Tourism Commission and its director.
Kearney Whitewater Association formed a decade ago to promote recreational use of Nebraska’s water bodies by non-motorized watercraft. KWA has made great efforts in opening access for paddling and improving waterways for safer passage. This work is creating more opportunities for public recreation.
Unfortunately, we find our efforts sometimes are compromised by the closing of traditional river access points, namely right-of-way crossings.
An example of this problem is just south of Kearney.
Access at the Highway 44 Platte River bridge south of Kearney was closed by the Nebraska Department of Transportation when “No Trespassing” signs were posted within public right-of-way. Paddlers have been forced to find alternative river access.
It is disappointing that NDOT also intends to permanently close the Dismal River access located on Highway 97 south of Mullen in the Sandhills. Those who have paddled the Dismal River will tell you it is like no other experience in the state. It is a unique waterway with so much potential for memories to be made.
Closing access at Highway 97 deprives the public of access to outdoor recreation and their natural resources. It will be a tragedy to the public good and a crime for future generations to suffer.
KWA believes it is imperative for NDOT and the Game and Parks Commission to work together to evaluate opportunities to create and/or enhance access to Nebraska’s river resources. Most importantly, recognizing future opportunities to develop additional public recreation access locations through coordinated efforts among NDOT and NGPC will benefit future generations.
KWA members will continue our efforts to provide public access on Nebraska rivers for public recreation. Now more than ever we have seen the importance for recreational opportunities to be expanded. We ask that public access be a priority for the future and not a lost opportunity. Let’s provide our children and grandchildren the opportunity to experience Nebraska’s lakes and streams, not just hear the tales of what once was.