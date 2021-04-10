Water has huge recreation potential

It is disappointing that NDOT also intends to permanently close the Dismal River access located on Highway 97 south of Mullen in the Sandhills. Those who have paddled the Dismal River will tell you it is like no other experience in the state. It is a unique waterway with so much potential for memories to be made.

Closing access at Highway 97 deprives the public of access to outdoor recreation and their natural resources. It will be a tragedy to the public good and a crime for future generations to suffer.

KWA believes it is imperative for NDOT and the Game and Parks Commission to work together to evaluate opportunities to create and/or enhance access to Nebraska’s river resources. Most importantly, recognizing future opportunities to develop additional public recreation access locations through coordinated efforts among NDOT and NGPC will benefit future generations.

KWA members will continue our efforts to provide public access on Nebraska rivers for public recreation. Now more than ever we have seen the importance for recreational opportunities to be expanded. We ask that public access be a priority for the future and not a lost opportunity. Let’s provide our children and grandchildren the opportunity to experience Nebraska’s lakes and streams, not just hear the tales of what once was.