 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voters: ‘No, you go’

Voters: ‘No, you go’

{{featured_button_text}}

Our president’s unsupported rhetoric regarding the validity of the U.S. voting system is his latest delivery of fake news. His ravings are a direct insult to thousands of dedicated federal, state and local election officials and poll workers.

Our voting system has evolved successfully for 230 years and does not deserve unfounded challenges from a would-be dictator, fearing rejection by our voters.

Let’s look at just one fact faulting this late-hour verbal barrage: Past experience with mail voting in numerous states, and the error rate is just 0.00007 percent. The president can’t restate one of his 20,000 lies that accurately.

Lavon Sumption, Lincoln

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

﻿Using ‘white’ in lowercase

Recently, a letter to the editor titled, “In print, one race seems superior,” authored by Kaye Linn Albrecht of Kearney, appeared in the Kearney Hub.

Letters

Vote ‘no’ on gambling

Gov. Pete Ricketts, by instrumenting the removal of the medical marijuana initiative from the November ballot, has not only taken PTSD and pai…

Letters

Frustration with COVID-19 info

I share Hub Staff Writer Mary Jane Skala’s concerns and frustrations with “the lack of reliable information concerning COVID-19 here,” quoting…

Letters

Tasteless, crude campaign signs

There was a kinder time not so long ago when tasteless, crude, vulgar and highly offensive political signs would reflect badly on those who di…

Letters

ACA important

This letter is about the importance of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News