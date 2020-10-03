Voters: ‘No, you go’

Our president’s unsupported rhetoric regarding the validity of the U.S. voting system is his latest delivery of fake news. His ravings are a direct insult to thousands of dedicated federal, state and local election officials and poll workers.

Our voting system has evolved successfully for 230 years and does not deserve unfounded challenges from a would-be dictator, fearing rejection by our voters.

Let’s look at just one fact faulting this late-hour verbal barrage: Past experience with mail voting in numerous states, and the error rate is just 0.00007 percent. The president can’t restate one of his 20,000 lies that accurately.

Lavon Sumption, Lincoln