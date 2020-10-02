Vote ‘no’ on gambling

Gov. Pete Ricketts, by instrumenting the removal of the medical marijuana initiative from the November ballot, has not only taken PTSD and pain relief for thousands of disabled veterans, but all pain sufferers statewide. Furthermore, the loss of revenue for the state of Nebraska is staggering.

Initiatives 429, 430 and 431 will legalize gambling machines at horse race tracks. The machines are like the ones we already have with an estimated revenue of $50 million to $100 million annually.

Although 70% of the annual race track revenue would go to the state’s general fund, 25% would go to racetracks in or near South Sioux City, Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island and Hastings, and Columbus also would be able to conduct casino gambling.

In other words, the 87 remaining counties don’t share the extra 25%. Legalized medical marijuana would have generated an estimated $500 million in revenue annually and be equally distributed in all Nebraska counties.

Tired of being Ricketts’ unwanted stepchildren? Vote “no” on initiatives 429, 430 and 431.

