Virus threat a false dilemma

I’ve seen examples of all four of the options listed above here in Kearney, and I’m going to go out on a risky limb here and say that a person’s character and care for the value of human life is not determined and settled by a piece of cloth on their face.

And since we are on the topic of the value of human life, if you think that wearing a mask in public should not be an individual choice, but you also think that the practice of murdering innocent, tiny humans in the womb should be a choice for individuals to make, then I would seriously question your ability to reason through issues like masking while using consistent principles.

I also would question your ability to make truly caring and kind decisions for my health or the health and well-being of others.

So UNK, are you trying to indicate your principled consistency in the care for all human life here in Kearney and everywhere when you proudly preen your “caring” message about masking, or are you just trying to make those of us who disagree with you here in Kearney feel guilty? I for one, will cheerfully ignore it as I drive by and enjoy the breeze on my bare face.

A kind, caring and un-masked citizen (or “Option D,” for short).

Whitney Rivera, Kearney