﻿Using ‘white’ in lowercase

Recently, a letter to the editor titled, “In print, one race seems superior,” authored by Kaye Linn Albrecht of Kearney, appeared in the Kearney Hub.

Albrecht poses this question to the Hub in regard to the capitalization of the word “Black” and the use of the lowercase “white” when referring to race. “Are we to infer by this inequitable grammar that you ... deem one race superior to another?” Albrecht wrote.

According to the Columbia Journalism Review, “For many people, ‘Black’ reflects a shared sense of identity and community. ‘White’ carries a different set of meanings; capitalizing the word in this context risks following the lead of white supremacists.”

Maybe Albrecht should consider who she follows and worry less about grammatical stylings that have a historical purpose for existing as they do today.

Tyler Michael Jacobs, Kearney