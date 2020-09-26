 Skip to main content
‘Under God’ not part of DNC pledge

I read recently that at the Democratic National Convention when the Pledge of Allegiance was read the words “under God” were removed. I recall as a child in the 1950s that when these words were added by President Dwight Eisenhower that the general reaction was very positive.

Now the Democrats left it out.

An oversight? If not, we need to rethink many of our patriotic songs: “God Bless America, land that I love,” from “My country ’tis of Thee,” “our fathers’ God to Thee” and “Author of liberty, to Thee we sing”; from “America the Beautiful,” “America, America, God shed his grace on thee”; from the “Battle Hymn,” “Glory, glory hallelujah (God’s) truth is marching on”; and from verse four of our national anthem, “Then conquer we must when our cause it is just, and this be our motto: ‘In God is our trust.’”

Will we need another motto? Should we change what our coins say? In whom do we now trust?

To conclude on a positive note, this God gives us a wonderful promise in his book: Psalm 33:12: “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.”

Yes, God bless America.

Dan Frizane, Minden

EDITOR’S NOTE: During two smaller afternoon meetings at the Democratic National Convention, the words, “under God” were omitted. C-SPAN video of the nationally broadcast nightly DNC sessions, show that the pledge included the words “under God.”

