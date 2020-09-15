 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two steps for cleaner air in state

Two steps for cleaner air in state

Only $5 for 5 months

On behalf of the Buffalo County Tobacco Free Coalition, we would like to thank the Nebraska Legislature and Gov. Pete Ricketts for their passage of LB840 and LB1064.

LB840 adds electronic smoking devices to the Nebraska Clean Indoor Air Act. Aerosol from electronic smoking devices can contain harmful substances, not only for the user, but for bystanders as well.

Beginning Nov. 14, Nebraskans can be indoors, in stores, in restaurants and in offices with the expectation that they will not be exposed to secondhand aerosol from electronic smoking devices.

LB1064 bans selling tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21. Raising the minimum age to purchase has been shown to reduce youth tobacco initiation. It also puts Nebraska in agreement with the federal minimum age, passed in December 2019.

Thank you again to the Nebraska Legislature and the governor for helping make our state a healthier place to live, work and play.

Tiffany Gressley, Kearney

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Mask proclamation a good step

We would like to thank Brad Stephan for bringing the importance of mask wearing to the Kearney City Council. Thank you also to the council for…

Letters

Tasteless, crude campaign signs

There was a kinder time not so long ago when tasteless, crude, vulgar and highly offensive political signs would reflect badly on those who di…

Letters

Ignorant decisions

Learning about history there is always a disconnect. No matter how much we learn about a subject it is sometimes difficult to understand why i…

Letters

Apathy: Only ourselves to blame

I’ve mentioned this concept before in previous letters, but I think it’s necessary to keep making the point until everyone starts to recognize…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News