Two steps for cleaner air in state

On behalf of the Buffalo County Tobacco Free Coalition, we would like to thank the Nebraska Legislature and Gov. Pete Ricketts for their passage of LB840 and LB1064.
LB840 adds electronic smoking devices to the Nebraska Clean Indoor Air Act. Aerosol from electronic smoking devices can contain harmful substances, not only for the user, but for bystanders as well.
Beginning Nov. 14, Nebraskans can be indoors, in stores, in restaurants and in offices with the expectation that they will not be exposed to secondhand aerosol from electronic smoking devices.
LB1064 bans selling tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21. Raising the minimum age to purchase has been shown to reduce youth tobacco initiation. It also puts Nebraska in agreement with the federal minimum age, passed in December 2019.
Thank you again to the Nebraska Legislature and the governor for helping make our state a healthier place to live, work and play.
Tiffany Gressley, Kearney
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!