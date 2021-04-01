 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘To clarify, we didn’t join Texas’ election suit’
0 comments

‘To clarify, we didn’t join Texas’ election suit’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

THE AUTHOR is attorney general of the state of Nebraska. The lawsuit to which Doug Peterson refers challenged presidential election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. The high court said Texas did not have standing to bring the case and so it never was heard.

I am writing as a point of needed clarification. Over the preceding months, there have been repeated stories and letters to editors with incorrect understanding. Nebraska did not join the Texas election lawsuit last December. Nebraska joined an amicus brief highlighting important separation-of-powers issues under Article II of the U.S. Constitution for the Court to consider.

The Supreme Court voted 7-2 in choosing not to hear the matter, and the issue is closed.

Douglas J. Peterson, Lincoln

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Stop fighting

come so divided? When did we let what race we are, our political stance, who we voted for in the last election, the news, and our opinions con…

Letters

Some topics better taught at home

  • Updated

The Nebraska Department of Education has published health education standards that the department seeks to guide the knowledge and skills that…

Letters

Poachers should pay the penalty

I was encouraged to see the Hub Opinion on the poaching ring based in Custer County. I totally agree that the sentences were too light. In my …

Letters

Say it ain’t so, Lori

It was with both sadness and excitement that I read Lori Potter’s retirement column on Friday. I am excited that she can spend more time in th…

Letters

Invite Harry, Meghan to Kearney

After watching the Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a thought struck me: Wouldn’t it be nice if the Kearney City C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News