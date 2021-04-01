‘To clarify, we didn’t join Texas’ election suit’

THE AUTHOR is attorney general of the state of Nebraska. The lawsuit to which Doug Peterson refers challenged presidential election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. The high court said Texas did not have standing to bring the case and so it never was heard.

I am writing as a point of needed clarification. Over the preceding months, there have been repeated stories and letters to editors with incorrect understanding. Nebraska did not join the Texas election lawsuit last December. Nebraska joined an amicus brief highlighting important separation-of-powers issues under Article II of the U.S. Constitution for the Court to consider.

The Supreme Court voted 7-2 in choosing not to hear the matter, and the issue is closed.

Douglas J. Peterson, Lincoln