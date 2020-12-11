 Skip to main content
Thanks, supporters

The Merryman Board of Directors, volunteers and staff would like to thank the many donors who supported arts and culture in the Kearney area during the Dec. 3, Kearney Area Community Foundation Give Where You Live event.

During the 2019-20 season there were more than 600 season members from 44 communities who enjoyed an annual series of nationally touring music, theater and dance performances.

Your gift will:

Install a hearing loop in the balcony area of the theater. This technology allows persons situated within a looped space to simply flip a switch which turns their hearing device into a wireless receiver delivering a clear, customized sound right inside the ear-without the background noise.

Help fund future free matinee performances for nearly 4,000 Kearney area elementary students.

And will especially help to raise the curtain again in 2021.

Board of Directors, Merryman Performing Arts Center

