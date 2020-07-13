A belated thank you and my appreciation to CHI Health hospitals for making available and giving away to community members free high quality cloth protective masks. I stopped by CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney that morning to pick up a few of them and was very impressed with the quality of those masks.
I wish I did not have to wear any mask, but since I do, the CHI masks are the best I have come across. Several people have commented to me when I wear them as they look good and cover much of my face. Since it appears COVID-19 is likely to be around at least through the end of the year, I encourage CHI (and other community focused organizations) to make available more free high quality cloth face masks to anyone who needs them.
Perhaps if more free masks are made available, more people may decide to wear them. And if that happens, everyone benefits. In any event, CHI, you rock!
Richard McGinnis, Kearney