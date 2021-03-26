Stop fighting

come so divided? When did we let what race we are, our political stance, who we voted for in the last election, the news, and our opinions control us? We used to build amazing, gigantic and awe-inspiring things.

But today, grown adults — the ones who used to be role models — fight on Facebook about things they can’t change. People blame and push each other down. We no longer help up our fellow citizens when they are down.

The social system in America needs to change, but how will it change when we constantly belittle people in every aspect of our lives? Canceling TV shows, books and literature — we are setting a precedent that nothing is right.

We wonder why violence is at an all-time high, people are getting shot at the grocery store and kids have to go to school with metal detectors. It is not because of automatic rifles, gun laws or COVID-19 cases. Truly, people are singled out because they are different.

“We want change!” How will you get change? By fighting and getting nothing done? Whining online? Arguing in checkout lines at the supermarket, and talking behind people’s backs? No, we have to stop judging everyone.