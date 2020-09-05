Speak out with your vote on Nov. 3

The Aug. 31 letter by Jordan Neben was a good overview of the dangers we face as a nation if we continue to ignore the dangers of current events. Neben issues a necessary call to action. I have just one slight difference of opinion with the word “apathy.”
While it is difficult to have enthusiasm for the dog and pony show of politics, most people really are concerned about the effects of politics on their lives. They just don’t always know what to do about it, or don’t feel they have the time as they chase a dime and raise a family, or don’t believe it will make a difference anyway. It can feel overwhelming to try to keep up with proposed legislation; letting legislators know one’s opinions.
And, it often is detrimental to job security, family relationships and friendships to speak out against the status quo. I’ve been told I am no true patriot because I don’t support the current administration. Would they dare say the same to the generals who are speaking out, or the Lincoln Project Republicans, VoteVets or Veterans Against Trump?
Jordan Neben is right. We are at a critical crossroads. Inaction is not an option we can afford right now. An old wisdom states that to remain silent is to be complicit. We all have a role to play in keeping our democratic republic.
The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum suggests six actions people can take to help stop and prevent genocide. (And make no mistake, we are witness to the systematic impoverishment, imprisonment and killing of distinctive groups of people, even in our own time, and in our own country.)
The Holocaust Museum’s six suggested actions are: 1) Stay informed. Read/watch more than one source of news. 2) Contact the media to let them know your interest. Public interest forces politicians to act. 3) Communicate with government officials about your concerns. 4) Support relief efforts with money, time and advocacy. 5) Get engaged in your community and spread the word to make a difference. 6) Do not be silent. Let me add the most important action: VOTE!
