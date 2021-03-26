Some topics better taught at home

The Nebraska Department of Education has published health education standards that the department seeks to guide the knowledge and skills that Nebraska students will learn, practice and demonstrate. The proposed standards are available for review at education.ne.gov/. You are invited to comment on the standards at the same website. I encourage you to comment.

The proposal consists of eight “content strands” that cover a range of health topics with a timeline for public schools to present the content strands to students.

For example, in the fifth grade a student will learn, among other things, what a calorie is and how it is used by the body. Fifth graders also will learn about cells, organs and tissues.

But before fifth graders get to learn about calories, kidneys, livers and tendons, the government will have already taught your children the following:

Kindergartners will learn how to describe their penis or vagina with medical accuracy. Notably, they will not learn what a femur, tibia, fibula, humerus, radius, or ulna is until second grade.

First graders will be instructed, and presumably graded, on their ability to define gender, gender identity and gender stereotypes. Also, the school is going to teach them how the hearts and lungs work.