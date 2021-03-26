Some topics better taught at home

The Nebraska Department of Education has published health education standards that the department seeks to guide the knowledge and skills that Nebraska students will learn, practice and demonstrate. The proposed standards are available for review at education.ne.gov/. You are invited to comment on the standards at the same website. I encourage you to comment.
The proposal consists of eight “content strands” that cover a range of health topics with a timeline for public schools to present the content strands to students.
For example, in the fifth grade a student will learn, among other things, what a calorie is and how it is used by the body. Fifth graders also will learn about cells, organs and tissues.
But before fifth graders get to learn about calories, kidneys, livers and tendons, the government will have already taught your children the following:
Kindergartners will learn how to describe their penis or vagina with medical accuracy. Notably, they will not learn what a femur, tibia, fibula, humerus, radius, or ulna is until second grade.
First graders will be instructed, and presumably graded, on their ability to define gender, gender identity and gender stereotypes. Also, the school is going to teach them how the hearts and lungs work.
Second graders will spend their third year in a row learning, discussing, and recognizing “genitalia differences.” Perhaps the government is intent on creating a generation of obstetricians and urologists.
Third grade is when the government is going to have the sex talk with your kids. The government also is going to teach sexual orientation, for all of those bi-curious prepubescent 8- and 9-year-olds. I believe we should preserve a child’s innocence about who they may wish to have sex with for a few years after they complete the third grade.
Fourth grade is when your kid will learn about AIDS. The government also is going to tell your kids about puberty, gender identity and sexual development.
Some positive standards focus on respect, kindness, healthy lifestyles, nutrition, exercise and mental health. However, the government should respect a family’s fundamental right to discuss sex, reproduction, orientation, gender identity, and sexual development within the walls of the family’s home. A family’s right to privacy in the context of reproductive health has been affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court. Privacy is respected with abortion, but not when it comes to issues of gender identity and sexual orientation?
A family’s right to raise their children in a way that they deem fit should not be violated by the determination of government bureaucrats. Parenting is hard work; it is not a function of government. As for my family, those lessons are taught on our terms at the time we chose, not the government’s terms and time.