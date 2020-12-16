 Skip to main content
Shame on Rep. Adrian Smith

I was dismayed and disappointed to learn that my representative in the U.S. Congress, Rep. Adrian Smith, signed-on to the Texas lawsuit asking the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn the election in favor of President Trump.

To quote Sen. Chris Murphy: “You cannot love America and hate democracy.”

Voting is the very heart and soul of democracy. Throwing out legitimate votes because you disagree with them is not democracy, it is dictatorship. Thankfully, the Supreme Court ruled 9-0 on the side of democracy, finding this lawsuit had zero merit.

What would Smith have the 81 million Americans who voted for President-Elect Biden — versus the 74 million for his opponent — do if his legitimate election had been overturned by an illegitimate lawsuit?

Would Smith just tell his upset constituents, “Just get over it?” Would Smith “just get over it” if the shoe had been on the other foot? Of course not. Smith should publicly retract his ill-advised support for this seditious, anti-American lawsuit — or forever hold his head in shame.

Brad Stephan, Kearney

