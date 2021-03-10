Say it ain’t so, Lori

It was with both sadness and excitement that I read Lori Potter’s retirement column on Friday. I am excited that she can spend more time in the countryside, both near Kearney and also the area she grew up in. There are such wonderful people down in that neck of the woods.

I am sad that we will not see her excellent columns and photos as often as we are used to. I always looked forward to her columns and I hope that she still will drop a few stories by the Hub each month or more.

I did not agree with Lori 100% of the time in regard to her columns and opinions, but she always explained her reasons in a logical fashion. That was, and is, important this day and age. Perhaps it has always been that way.

Lori’s passion and love for Nebraska and the farming community far outweighed any of her personal opinions, with her stories and columns taking on the personality of the true Midwest.

The vast majority of her columns were great reading and educational with an occasional melancholy feel all rolled up together. I like that and will miss it and that makes me sad.