Say it ain’t so, Lori

It was with both sadness and excitement that I read Lori Potter’s retirement column on Friday. I am excited that she can spend more time in the countryside, both near Kearney and also the area she grew up in. There are such wonderful people down in that neck of the woods.
I am sad that we will not see her excellent columns and photos as often as we are used to. I always looked forward to her columns and I hope that she still will drop a few stories by the Hub each month or more.
I did not agree with Lori 100% of the time in regard to her columns and opinions, but she always explained her reasons in a logical fashion. That was, and is, important this day and age. Perhaps it has always been that way.
Lori’s passion and love for Nebraska and the farming community far outweighed any of her personal opinions, with her stories and columns taking on the personality of the true Midwest.
The vast majority of her columns were great reading and educational with an occasional melancholy feel all rolled up together. I like that and will miss it and that makes me sad.
When I read the newspaper either in print or online, I rarely read the left side of the opinion page unless it is written by someone in Nebraska. I do not care what the Washington Post, or San Francisco Chronicle have to say. The World-Herald or other larger newspaper “guest” columns rarely interest me.
Now the right side of the paper…and not the silly cartoon… the Right side on some days grabs my attention when it has a local or area writer. No, not some national pundit who believes he/she/they have the answer to the world’s problems.
The ones that I read — and I would bet a bag of doughnuts others do, too — are the Nebraska-based ones such as Lori Potter, Mary Jane Skala, Leslie Means and J.L. Schmidt, and a few others we see popping in on occasion.
In closing, I want to say thank you to Lori for all the joy, knowledge and love shared through your columns. I have learned from them and greatly respect your body of work. I look forward to a few articles in the future and perhaps, if we all are fortunate, a great new columnist in the near future.
Mike McCann, Kearney