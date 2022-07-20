 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salute Brewer for interest in Ukraine

As a life-long Democrat, I commend Republican state Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon on his personal mission to help the people of Ukraine, while informing the people of America. He is executing this selfless mission at risk to life and limb and his own 63-year-old comfort.

His undertaking is truly excellent and patriotic. I hope the senator acknowledges the monumental work our president has done in supporting Ukraine’s brave fight against the Russian dictator, along with Biden’s ability to galvanize NATO and a large segment of the global community in joining this fight for democracy.

Conversely, I hope the senator acknowledges how fortunate it is for Ukraine that Donald Trump was not reelected. Lest we forget, Trump’s first impeachment was for his attempt to extort Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while taking every opportunity to express his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin. In any event, I thank and I salute Col. Brewer and wish him Godspeed.

