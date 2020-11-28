 Skip to main content
Sacrifice: Masks protect others

In response to Peggy Michael-Rush’s Nov. 24 letter to the editor, the eloquence and compassion in this letter is exactly what we need to hear and practice. Not only is it our right and obligation to sacrifice to do everything we can to protect our neighbors against this virus or any other threat, it is our privilege.

I am thankful that in this battle, there is something within my abilities to do, and I will do it. I will wear my mask for my family, my neighbors and for Peggy.

We can do this, Kearney. We can do this, Buffalo County. We can do this, Nebraska. And if we do this now, perhaps I can spend Thanksgiving with my mother and father next year. It is worth the sacrifice to have this privilege.

