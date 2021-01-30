Riots, protests

When I checked about a week ago Google claimed that according to Princeton University, in 2020 riots associated with BLM took place in 48 of the 50 largest cities and peaceful protests were reported in more than 2,400 locations in the U.S. In Minnesota alone, 360 businesses were destroyed and 1,024 were damaged in just the Twin Cities alone.
We tend to generalize and lump certain categories of folks together when, in fact, not everyone in any group is alike: not Republicans, not Democrats, not Blacks, not caucasians, not Hispanics, not Asians, not Russians, not Chinese, not Iranians, not Protestants, not Catholics, not Muslims, not Hindus, not atheists, not those with religious convictions, not men and not women.
We’ve become too skilled at painting with a wide brush. America has been a great melting pot for those who choose to assimilate and learn English — not so much for those who just want to live here and enjoy our freedoms without accepting our culture.
As Jesus showed us, we don’t need to love the actions or words of others to love them.
“Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”
Diversity — There are many good results from promoting diversity, but today many of those who promote diversity seem to think that affirmative action should be dependent only on numbers, leaving qualifications to be only an afterthought. The quota system used in colleges and universities is not only about cultures. It’s about skin color, eye shape and hair texture. It tends to discriminate against white and Asian males.
These same institutions abhor diversity of thought in both their teaching and in their hiring. There are many areas of life where diversity is not only helpful, but also necessary. Consider in the sports world where the diversity of plays called by a football team or the diversity of pitches by a baseball pitcher is very valuable. In other areas diversity isn’t so much of an asset.
In football you want the very best quarterback, the best linemen, the best running backs, the best receivers and kickers. In baseball you want the very best pitchers, fielders and hitters. You choose them on the basis of their skills and proficiency.
In basketball you look for the level of skill that would help win games, players that would be consistently the best at shooting, rebounding, passing, blocking, defending, etc. They might have diverse backgrounds, even be from different countries and/or racial backgrounds, but the more important factors are their attitudes and level of expertise. That might even bring better results when choosing cabinet members for a national administration.
Diversity could be considered the ugly stepchild of affirmative action.