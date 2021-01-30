Riots, protests

When I checked about a week ago Google claimed that according to Princeton University, in 2020 riots associated with BLM took place in 48 of the 50 largest cities and peaceful protests were reported in more than 2,400 locations in the U.S. In Minnesota alone, 360 businesses were destroyed and 1,024 were damaged in just the Twin Cities alone.

We tend to generalize and lump certain categories of folks together when, in fact, not everyone in any group is alike: not Republicans, not Democrats, not Blacks, not caucasians, not Hispanics, not Asians, not Russians, not Chinese, not Iranians, not Protestants, not Catholics, not Muslims, not Hindus, not atheists, not those with religious convictions, not men and not women.

We’ve become too skilled at painting with a wide brush. America has been a great melting pot for those who choose to assimilate and learn English — not so much for those who just want to live here and enjoy our freedoms without accepting our culture.

As Jesus showed us, we don’t need to love the actions or words of others to love them.

“Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”