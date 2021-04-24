Ricketts wrong on migrant children

EDITOR’S NOTE: This letter was submitted by the Executive Leadership Committee, Buffalo County Democrats.
Buffalo County Democrats were incredulous when Gov. Pete Ricketts declared that Nebraska would not accept migrant children. This sweeping statement is offensive for many reasons. It contradicts basic Nebraska values.
First of all, it is unacceptable to punish children who did nothing wrong. No credible pro-lifer can repeatedly lament about innocent lives being lost to abortion and be callous to the sufferings of “widows and the fatherless” as President Lincoln proclaimed, citing Exodus 22:22-24. The first course of action should be to take care of the children, making sure they are fed, clothed and housed, and then sort out their immigration status.
It is absurd that a major food producing state does not have enough resources to feed hungry children. The implication that the state barely has enough resources to care for its own children condemns the governor’s own management skills.
Second, refusing refugee children abrogates Article 14 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Geneva Convention of 28 July 1951, ratified by the U.S. Senate and signed by President Truman. Thus, international convention and domestic law commit the U.S. to accepting legitimate refugees. Under these laws, refugees from communism, the Hungarian Revolution of 1956, the Czech Spring of 1963, more than 1 million Cuban refugees, as well as thousands of Vietnamese were welcomed to this country.
Examples in Nebraska are plentiful throughout our history. Laotian refugees came and settled in Kearney and Grand Island. Lincoln welcomed the Yazidis.
The current practice is to lump all immigrants as “aliens” or “illegals.” This labeling overlooks the sad fact that many Central Americans are suffering political, religious or ethnic persecution. While it may also be true that many claiming refugee status do not have a legitimate claim to do so, it is up to the Justice Department to sort out these cases. Unfortunately, this department is hamstrung because of a broken and underfunded immigration system. As a result, it takes years for the courts to adjudicate these cases. One example of this underfunding is that the system has only 40% of the judges needed to hear these cases in a timely manner.
Given the problems in the immigration and judicial systems, it is up to us to treat these children humanely. Catering to the extremists, as the governor has done, is a betrayal of human decency and Nebraskan values. Keeping children in camps in degrading conditions is unacceptable. We ask that the governor reconsider his decision.