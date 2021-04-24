Ricketts wrong on migrant children

The current practice is to lump all immigrants as “aliens” or “illegals.” This labeling overlooks the sad fact that many Central Americans are suffering political, religious or ethnic persecution. While it may also be true that many claiming refugee status do not have a legitimate claim to do so, it is up to the Justice Department to sort out these cases. Unfortunately, this department is hamstrung because of a broken and underfunded immigration system. As a result, it takes years for the courts to adjudicate these cases. One example of this underfunding is that the system has only 40% of the judges needed to hear these cases in a timely manner.