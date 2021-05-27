Respect mask rule

I would like to express my extreme gratitude to the Minden Public Schools staff, administration and school board for keeping us in school full time and in person for the entire 2020-21 school year.

These tireless efforts at keeping our students healthy and safe are truly appreciated. As a health care worker, I know it was not easy, and sometimes cumbersome. However, not once did I hear my children complain about having to wear masks or any of the other protocols our school put in place.

They simply did what they were asked, so that they could continue with as many normal activities as they could.

We as a community should set a good example for our children, and follow the same rules they are expected to follow, whether we like them or not.

That is especially important when you are put in a public position of authority. I support Minden Public Schools 100%.

Erin Schwenka, Minden