Rep. Smith, we’re still waiting

Please encourage Rep. Adrian Smith to support additional funding for research for a Cure for Alzheimer’s. More than 6 million Americans currently are living with Alzheimer’s, including 35,000 Nebraskans. I know the devastation of this disease and other dementias. My husband, Stan, died from Alzheimer’s two years ago.

If you don’t know someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, just wait because you probably will. One in three people over the age of 65 die with Alzheimer’s or other dementia of which there are many. Alzheimer’s is the most costly disease to taxpayers than any other disease. It will bankrupt Medicare and Medicaid if we do not find a cure.

Research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 is providing new insight into dementia risk, prevalence, the long-term cognitive impact of COVID-19 and more. These advancements in our understanding are due in large part to unprecedented federal and philanthropic investment.

In recent years Congress has made funding Alzheimer’s and dementia research a priority.

As we’ve seen from the research presented at AAIC 2021, when we invest in research we gain valuable insights. The investment must continue.