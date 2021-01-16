 Skip to main content
Rep. Smith attacked our democracy

We need to hold accountable those elected officials who encouraged the insurrection at the nation’s Capital. In leading the efforts to undermine the peaceful transition of power after a free and fair election, Rep. Adrian Smith attacked the foundations of our democracy. Dozens of courts rejected unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, and the Electoral College formally ratified President-elect Biden’s victory.

Despite these clear expressions of the will of the people and with full knowledge of the implications of their actions, Smith publicly announced his intentions to object to Congress’s certification of the Electoral College’s votes.

Smith has shown that he has no respect for the courts by deliberately ignoring the judges across the country, including the U.S. Supreme Court, which rejected President Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. Worst of all, he has shown that he has no respect for the American public and our democracy. After the violence and terror of the day’s events, Smith still chose to stand in the chamber of the U.S. House and persist in his baseless objections to the will of the people.

Smith is complicit with those who carried the flag of self-righteous insurrection into the nation’s Capitol. Smith is a disgrace to Nebraska and to all law-abiding citizens of America.

“Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president,” said Teddy Roosevelt.

“What we need are elected public servants who actually have a servant’s heart,” said ex-California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. “We need public servants that serve something larger than their own party. We need public servants that serve higher ideals, the ideals on which this country was founded. We need public servants who will put democracy first.”

Don Kugler, Gering

