Reject proposed health ed standards

Many of the Nebraska Department of Education’s proposed health education standards seem to be focused on an ideological agenda. Specifically, the proposed standard 5.7.3.e (HE.5.7.3.e) states: “Explain the significance of the physical changes in puberty and the potential role of hormone blockers on young people who identify as transgender.” The first nine words of this statement are appropriate for fifth-grade health education. However, the remaining 14 words are egregiously incompatible with the prudent health education of fifth-grade students.

The use of puberty blockers in children has not been rigorously researched nor has it been approved by the FDA. A recent review by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence in England concludes that research on the use of puberty blockers in children is “subject to bias and confounding,” is limited by small numbers of subjects with poor research control, and the use of puberty blockers to improve the mental health issues associated with gender dysphoria is of “very low certainty.”