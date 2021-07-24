Protect Platte River stream flow

THE AUTHOR is the Platte River Program manager for Audubon Nebraska.

For decades, community members in the Platte River basin — farmers, environmentalists, power companies, municipalities and natural resource agencies — have worked on collaborative ways to share water. This work asks partners to look at our collective water problems from different, often conflicting perspectives, and agree to bold solutions that require sacrifices from everyone.

Allowing the Platte-Republican transbasin diversion project to occur — to send Platte River water to the Republican River — would jeopardize much of this difficult but necessary work.

The diversion point for this project would be just east of where the North and South Platte Rivers meet. Downstream from this point, Platte River streamflow refills community water supplies and the canals and aquifers that irrigators depend on.