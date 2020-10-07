Protect daughter

1. I know more about ISIS than the generals.

2. I know more about COVID-19 than the epidemiologists.

3. I know more about global warming than the climatologists.

4. Vote two times everybody.

Would you, deep down in your Sunday school heart, feel comfortable with President Trump alone with your attractive 15-year-old daughter?

How can you possibly cast your vote for him come Nov. 3?

Mike McClure, Cozad