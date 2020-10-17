 Skip to main content
President won’t admit his mistake

I think an important sign of a person’s maturity that’s not often talked about is whether they are willing to admit to themselves and others when they have made a mistake. A person can be ancient, but if they staunchly refuse to admit when they have done wrong, they look positively childish.

This is certainly the case with our current president. If Republicans in Congress still cared about integrity and the rule of law, the president would probably be put on trial for his horrendous and inexcusable conduct during this pandemic.

Now, many Republican leaders and advisers are reaping what they sowed, and many innocent people around them are caught in the wake.

Trump and his White House safety measures against this pandemic have proven to be absolutely worthless, shown by the president contracting the virus and becoming a super spreader.

Not only that, but he kept his positive diagnosis a secret from the country and from many of his financial supporters and staff. Many of them, as well as Trump’s son, Barron, now have contracted the virus because of the failure to take even the most cursory steps to protect themselves and others.

Then, after only a couple of days in the hospital, still sick with a dangerously contagious virus, Trump left for the White House, again in a pathetically desperate attempt to downplay the danger and make himself look “strong.”

This move only highlights once again how immature and childish Trump is.

Instead of realizing or admitting the mistakes he had made, and the hundreds of thousands of deaths he is responsible for, Trump instead is desperate to change the topic to anything else.

The Trump COVID-19 infection has had all of the story beats of an ancient Greek tragedy: a man consumed by his own ego and arrogance brought down by the crisis that he denied existed.

To top it off, this was entirely avoidable, and it was entirely Trump’s fault.

Jordan Neben, Kearney

