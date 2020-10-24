Preserve our vital digital tools

The U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust lawsuit against Google is a blow to America’s entrepreneurial spirit at a time when online collaboration has become part of our daily life. Tech has become an increasingly necessary part of our lives during the fight against the coronavirus. Technology companies are stepping up and providing new and innovative solutions for Nebraskans to use in coping with the difficult problems posed by the pandemic.
Digital tools have proven vital for Nebraska’s rural communities, especially students and health care. Among many innovations made possible by digital services, Nebraskans have benefited from the easy connection to telemedicine and easy access to online merchants. According to one estimate, 83% of U.S. patients said they’d continue using telemedicine once COVID-19 resolves.
This lawsuit will deter continued innovation in the technology sector and turn back the clock on new services and solutions.
Dominic Martinez, Hastings
