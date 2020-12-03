Predictions of second term religious bunk

What do Pat Robertson, Denise Goulet, Kat Kerr, Greg Lock, Mark Taylor, Taribo West, Kevin Zadai, Marcus Rogers, Paula White, Kris Valloton, Curt Landry and Jeremiah Johnson all have in common? Answer: All claimed that God told them that Donald Trump was going to win a second term. And predictably, all now are claiming that they are not false prophets. So, what are they claiming happened?
Here is the response of Johnson: “Either a lying spirit has filled the mouths of numerous trusted prophetic voices in America or Donald J. Trump really has won the presidency and we are witnessing a diabolical and evil plan unfold to steal the election.”
Numerous prophetic voices indeed. The only thing these charlatans ever have prophesied correctly is that their followers are gullible enough to believe there is such a thing as prophecy.
If you want predictions that are true, look to science. As I sit here typing, I can tell you exactly when and where the next solar eclipse will occur, right down to the second, and precisely where on the Earth you must be to see it! You will need to be in southern Argentina or southern Chile to see the next eclipse. But I can do better than that. On Aug. 12, 2026, you will need to be in eastern Greenland or southern Spain to see the next total eclipse. Has there ever been anything remotely as accurate as this in religious prophecy? No. And this is just a couple of examples among a milieu I could have used.
So once again, we find ourselves awash in religious bunk, with the above 12 “prophets” declaring that their latest flop is due to “lying spirits” or “diabolical and evil plots.” Of course, the saddest part is that their followers will believe them.
Brad Ericson, Kearney
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!