Predictions of second term religious bunk

What do Pat Robertson, Denise Goulet, Kat Kerr, Greg Lock, Mark Taylor, Taribo West, Kevin Zadai, Marcus Rogers, Paula White, Kris Valloton, Curt Landry and Jeremiah Johnson all have in common? Answer: All claimed that God told them that Donald Trump was going to win a second term. And predictably, all now are claiming that they are not false prophets. So, what are they claiming happened?

If you want predictions that are true, look to science. As I sit here typing, I can tell you exactly when and where the next solar eclipse will occur, right down to the second, and precisely where on the Earth you must be to see it! You will need to be in southern Argentina or southern Chile to see the next eclipse. But I can do better than that. On Aug. 12, 2026, you will need to be in eastern Greenland or southern Spain to see the next total eclipse. Has there ever been anything remotely as accurate as this in religious prophecy? No. And this is just a couple of examples among a milieu I could have used.