 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Politics hurts kids
0 comments

Politics hurts kids

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In the Nebraska Legislature this week, the funding of services for children with developmental disabilities was up for debate. LB376, a bill designed to provide basic supports and services to Nebraska families with a disabled child, was filibustered and failed.

The reasons LB376 died are debatable, though in the days following it became clear that petty partisan politics played a large role, once again leaving Nebraska’s citizens as the ones who pay the price. In this case, our most vulnerable citizens: disabled children.

LB376 would have been a huge source of hope for families of disabled children like us. Like others, we spend an ungodly amount of time and money to keep our daughter healthy and thriving.

She attends therapy five days per week. The out-of-pocket cost after our good private insurance totals $30,000 per year. This doesn’t include follow ups with specialists, procedures, durable medical equipment and medications that are necessary keep our daughter in good health.

If it weren’t for our access to Medicaid, we would be forced to leave this state we have called home for almost a decade. We simply could not afford to live here.

Yes, funding developmental disabilities in Nebraska is expensive. But I ask you, what is it worth to see your daughter walk? What dollar amount do you put on a child being able to speak?

It is time for Nebraska to stand up, put politics aside, and do the right thing for our kids. Because if that’s not a priority in our legislature, what is?

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Second Amendment protects right

The Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments to our Constitution, was passed by our first Congress and ratified by the states in 1789. They wer…

Letters

Shuffle Bill of Rights?

I have been following Gov. Pete Ricketts’ recent actions concerning the press and designation of Nebraska as a gun sanctuary and I have a sugg…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News