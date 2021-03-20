Poachers should pay the penalty

I was encouraged to see the Hub Opinion on the poaching ring based in Custer County. I totally agree that the sentences were too light. In my extensive research for my forthcoming book about mountain lions, I stumbled upon horrific cases of poaching.

One ring operating in Colorado actually trapped the mountain lions in cage traps, then put leghold traps on one of their legs and turned them loose in an area where the “clients” (not hunters) could easily shoot them.

Another method was to shoot them in the leg so they couldn’t run very fast. If you Google “poaching” you will find thousands of articles on it in all states. The wildlife, which belongs to all of us, is constantly under attack from poaching. The miracle is that we have as much wildlife left as we do.

Predators such as mountain lions often are killed because they are accused of taking too many deer, which human hunters don’t like. With millions of deer in the U.S., this is not a factual reason.

Sometimes our wildlife officials spend months or years documenting these poaching rings before they have enough evidence to spring the trap on them. Many thanks to these officials who work hard to protect our wildlife.

Valerie Vierk, Ravenna