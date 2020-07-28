In response to the July 23 letter from the Rev. Maynard Mahlen of Lewston, Montana, yes, it is time to make some noise for the red, white and blue. Our core American values of equality, pluralism, religious freedom and commitment to the rule of law are being shattered by an administration that is a national security risk, and by an occupation force that is the real enemy. Do they sincerely expect that people will just bend over and take it anymore? If we don’t have the right to protest, then the only right we have is to submit.
The silence of those I once assumed were good people, just misguided, is truly deafening. Good people don’t arbitrarily assert that their rights are more important than others. They don’t shrug off a presidential candidate conspiring with the enemy to win an election, or make excuses for a president doing nothing about that same enemy paying bounties on the lives of our soldiers. Good people don’t support paramilitary storm troopers against citizens exercising their First Amendment rights and call it law and order.
For those police officers and military members who find themselves ordered to do unlawful actions against their own citizens, it may help to contact the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum for training in professional ethics.
We are a democratic constitutional republic. For those who think they fought for a republic, not a democracy, educate yourselves about the many kinds of republics and their two rival theories of political obligation: consent or obedience. These two ideologies endlessly clash. I would thank Mahlen for his past service, yet it sounds like he only fought for my obedience to his dogma.
I do not consent. Instead, as a patriot, I agree with James Baldwin who said, “I love America more than any other country in the world and, for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.”
Deb Iwan, Kearney