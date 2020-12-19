Our democracy is still in danger

It is evident that lies, distortions and conspiracy theories can go halfway around the globe before facts, evidence and truth can get their boots on.

The hallmarks of our democracy are elections, the peaceful transfer of power, and separation of powers, and checks and balances. Elections are the only opportunity you and I have to participate. Anything that undermines our voting system threatens our democracy.

Any office holder who attempts to undermine a peaceful transfer of power is a threat to democracy. Anyone who attempts to violate the separation of powers shows authoritarian tendencies. A president who attempts to manipulate the courts, Congress, or state governments is a threat to our basic beliefs. A president who continues to manipulate the norms, traditions and laws established by the founders of our nation is a threat.

Our Constitution makes no mention of political parties. However, James Madison and Alexander Hamilton warned of the dangers of special interests. The Republican Party has become a cult of personality. Donald Trump rules by fear and intimidation. Congressmen and senators cower in fear. They were willing to cancel millions of votes in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan.