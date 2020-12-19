 Skip to main content
Our democracy is still in danger

It is evident that lies, distortions and conspiracy theories can go halfway around the globe before facts, evidence and truth can get their boots on.

The hallmarks of our democracy are elections, the peaceful transfer of power, and separation of powers, and checks and balances. Elections are the only opportunity you and I have to participate. Anything that undermines our voting system threatens our democracy.

Any office holder who attempts to undermine a peaceful transfer of power is a threat to democracy. Anyone who attempts to violate the separation of powers shows authoritarian tendencies. A president who attempts to manipulate the courts, Congress, or state governments is a threat to our basic beliefs. A president who continues to manipulate the norms, traditions and laws established by the founders of our nation is a threat.

Our Constitution makes no mention of political parties. However, James Madison and Alexander Hamilton warned of the dangers of special interests. The Republican Party has become a cult of personality. Donald Trump rules by fear and intimidation. Congressmen and senators cower in fear. They were willing to cancel millions of votes in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan.

In the future, these states, without evidence, could attempt to abort Nebraska elections. Attorney generals of 18 states and 126 House members trembled in their boots and obeyed the threats of Donald Trump, who fancies himself to be a stable genius. Trump has followed the handbook of Joseph Goebbels, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

Trump and the Republican Party reduced the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% when unemployment was only 3.5%. One percent of Americans received 83% of the tax reduction. The remaining 99% of Americans got the other 17%.

The resulting reduction in tax revenues will cause an increase of $7 trillion in our national debt during the next 10 years. This money could have been used to rebuild our economic infrastructure. Immediate gratification places a huge burden on future generations. If Trump grants pardons to himself, his family and his cronies, the resulting precedent will mean that some people are above the law.

It takes about 12-15 hours to read or listen to the Mueller report. It was misrepresented by President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr. Robert Mueller said there was insufficient evidence in the Russian investigation, however, in the second part of the report 10 incidences of potential obstruction of justice were identified. Mueller said under Department of Justice rules, a seated president could not be indicted. He did not say that Trump was exonerated. An informed citizen should separate truth from undocumented conspiracy theories.

