No wonder U.S. stays so polarized

I remember grade school arguments that went something like this:

Kid 1: I really like our teacher.

Kid 2: But our teacher taught us about the Rev Martin Luther King Jr., and my uncle says he’s a communist. And he says that communists are bad. Anyone who teaches about communists is bad and hates America.

Kid 1: I can like anyone I want.

Kid 2: Then you are bad.

I wish the rhetoric of the Republican Party could rise above schoolyard arguments. They seem to think that teaching about diversity means teaching that white people are bad.

With this sort of thinking, it’s no wonder that our country is so polarized. Teaching diversity is an effort to bring us together. Kudos to University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green.

Bill Wozniak, Kearney