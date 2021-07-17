Nitrogen solves cruel, unusual dilemma

I am 100% opposed to the death penalty, but, I’m even more opposed to painful and prolonged methods of execution.

Instead of experimenting with unproven drugs or bringing back the electric chair, hanging or firing squad, a very inexpensive, easy-to-source and painless alternative exists: nitrogen gas.

When a sealed area has its oxygen removed and replaced with nitrogen, the body cannot tell the difference. There is no odor, taste or gasping for air. Breathing continues normally and comfortably, while the brain is quickly deprived of oxygen.

Before the person knows it, they are unconscious and soon dead. Nitrogen is a modern solution for this medieval practice.

Brad Stephan, Kearney