‘Never imagined’ in the U.S.

'Never imagined' in the U.S.

I have been in the United States for more than 20 years, but never imagined that I would see in the world’s oldest democracy what I saw on Wednesday: people storming the Capitol. I had earlier seen or heard public representatives in other countries fighting in their parliaments, even throwing chairs at each other when they had differences of opinion.

I told myself these fighting parliamentarians should have learned lessons from the United States on decency, civility and democracy. When I travel abroad, I often tell people the good acts of the U.S. citizens that I observed at different times of my stay.

In Georgia, a Dairy Queen owner once told me that the grandson of a former U.S. president worked at his place wiping tables. In Kearney, I saw UNK’s chancellor standing and offering drinks welcoming staff and faculty members at the Alumni House. The chancellor also shoveled the snow from underneath a female student’s car after a big snowstorm.

I saw the senior vice chancellor leaving his building and walking up to a faculty member’s office to listen to his concerns.

These are just some of the examples hard or even impossible to find in other countries. For a long time to come, Wednesday’s incident at the Capitol will disparage the good deeds Americans do on a daily basis.

I traveled thousands of miles from India, the world’s largest democracy, to the United States. I do not know where to head now. To the God’s kingdom? I am a bit young to desire a welcome there. God bless America.

