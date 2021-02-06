Nation’s foundation

Words cannot express the sadness I feel. We have seen a president and his supporters threaten our democracy by trying to overturn a legitimate election with baseless claims, lies and conspiracy theories, beginning even before the election.

We have seen a president pressuring election officials and state legislators to go against their sworn duty. We have heard the president, in a taped call pressuring Georgia’s secretary of state to commit voter fraud.

We have seen a president incite a mob to attack the sacred halls of our Capitol, try to stop the constitutional process going on inside, and endanger the lives of our elected officials.

Facts are clear. It was a free and fair election — the most transparent in history. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Even Attorney General William Barr attested to this. Joe Biden was the clear winner by more than 7 million votes, and won the electoral vote in a 306-232 landslide.