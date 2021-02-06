Nation’s foundation

Words cannot express the sadness I feel. We have seen a president and his supporters threaten our democracy by trying to overturn a legitimate election with baseless claims, lies and conspiracy theories, beginning even before the election.
We have seen a president pressuring election officials and state legislators to go against their sworn duty. We have heard the president, in a taped call pressuring Georgia’s secretary of state to commit voter fraud.
We have seen a president incite a mob to attack the sacred halls of our Capitol, try to stop the constitutional process going on inside, and endanger the lives of our elected officials.
Facts are clear. It was a free and fair election — the most transparent in history. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Even Attorney General William Barr attested to this. Joe Biden was the clear winner by more than 7 million votes, and won the electoral vote in a 306-232 landslide.
What is hard to believe are polls that show more than 70% of Republicans still believe these baseless claims, lies and conspiracy theories of Trump and his supporters, that the election was rigged and that Trump won in a landslide. They are living in an alternate reality and blind to the fact that it really was Trump trying to steal the election. What will it take to open their eyes to the truth?
Our country is tragically split, perhaps more than ever before. What will it take to end the strife and division that is tearing apart our country and endangering the democracy that we say we cherish?
Only the truth! We desperately need our Republican leaders, our religious leaders and our newspaper editors to have the courage to boldly proclaim the truth: Joe Biden won the election, fair and square.
Unless they have the courage to speak up, I really fear for the future of our country. We often take our democracy for granted, but it is really a fragile thing, dependent upon the honesty, goodwill and cooperation of its citizens.
Gary Rath, Hastings