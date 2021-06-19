 Skip to main content
My trip to Kearney: bad day, great experience
Wednesday, barreling past Kearney, my car’s transmission fluid decided to dump on I-80 eastbound — on a blisteringly hot day — with massive trucks blasting past at what seemed like 150 mph.

Thankfully, the car knew enough to break down near Kearney. We were saved by a number of Kearney’s angels and they deserve public thanks:

First and foremost, thanks to BCSO Deputy Bachman. He arrived on scene and provided us with a safe and air conditioned, space as well as a ride to the repair shop. A genuinely nice guy.

Brent at Kearney Towing showed up in minutes of our call, after an hour with a worthless roadside assist plan, and worked in extremely hazardous conditions to get the car off the road and to the shop.

Precision Auto. What a great family. The experts there (Aaron and Adam) fixed the car that day at a remarkably fair price and had us on the road in four hours. Kale drove us downtown to enjoy (just one!) beer at Thunderhead.

All-in-all, a bad day turned into a great experience. We were safe, the car was fixed, and we made it home.

Our sincere thanks to everyone in Kearney who proved that “Nebraska Nice” is a thing.

