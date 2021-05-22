My son’s care falling through cracks

The proposed family support waiver was critical for families like mine that fall through the cracks of current waivers, yet struggle to financially provide an adequate level of care for their child with special needs.

My son, Clay, was born at 37 weeks. He had Down syndrome and a complete atrioventricular septal defect that would require heart surgery.

When he was 6 weeks old, he stopped eating and began turning blue; it was time for surgery, and was followed by an extended stay at Children’s Hospital. We had applied for the Aged & Disabled Waiver, at the direction of our service coordinator, only to be denied because Clay was “too healthy.” He did not need supplemental oxygen or a feeding tube to survive.

It took us almost five years to pay off the hospital bills associated with his heart defect. Every year, we meet our $7,000 deductible within just a few short months. We pay thousands of dollars a year for Clay to benefit from the early intervention of out-of-pocket speech, occupational and physical therapy.