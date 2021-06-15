 Skip to main content
My niece was murdered 13 years ago
My niece was murdered 13 years ago

On Thursday, it will be 13 years since my niece, Kelcey Fike, was murdered in Kearney. Her killer still is out there walking around enjoying his life while Kelcey and her family still are waiting for justice.

Someone other than her killer knows the information police need, but that person has chosen to remain silent, I can’t understand how you can live with yourself.

I will always have hope that her case will be solved someday and that anyone involved in protecting her killer also is prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Luv ya Kelc.

Ginger Brewer, Omaha

