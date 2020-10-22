My daughter target of exclusion

Imagine this scenario: Your daughter comes home from college. She shares with you that earlier in the week, a girl on her floor invited a bunch of friends over, but then singled out your daughter and told her that something came up and she wasn’t going to be home. Later, your daughter happened by the girl’s room, and it was full of people. Your daughter sticks her head in, thinking that the double booking had resolved itself, but the girl stopped her from coming in saying, “You’re not welcome here.”

Rough one huh?

She goes on. She’s a server at a restaurant, and lately some of the patrons have told her that they wanted someone else to serve them. One person went so far as to insist that the restaurant remake his food because she touched the plate.

What in the world?

Would your heart break as you tried to find the words to make her feel better?

What could her crime be? Had she not showered? Is she hideous? Does she smell?

No.

Here is her crime: She was adopted by us, as a little girl, from China.

Apparently, some think that because she is of Asian descent, she is more likely to get COVID-19.