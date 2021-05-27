 Skip to main content
MPS board ‘would make Putin proud’
MPS board ‘would make Putin proud’

Word is that you are working on a story about the Minden School Board forcing Kate Sinsel out of her duly elected position. Your article should be how Minden decided to punish a political dissident in a manner that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would be proud of.

It’s amazing how a woman was forced out of her elected position only to see the state and nation eliminate mask mandates weeks later.

This school board was not only an embarrassment because they ganged up on a member who dared to question the validity of masking, but to continue with the virtue signaling even after the surrounding communities dropped mandates and allowed kids to attend school without a mask. It is just laughable.

Chris Kurz, Kearney

