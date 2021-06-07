The events during the past few weeks involving our Minden School Board and administration have sparked controversy and division within our community.

As we move into the future, it is my hope that as community members we can find a common ground, share a mature dialogue, and develop an approach with the intention of providing the best education for our children.

We have to remember that ultimately, the ones most injured by a divided community are our youth. Our resources need to be allocated for the sole purpose of education, not scandal. Please let us be examples to our children of what it means to be Minden Strong.

Tiffany Weeder, Minden