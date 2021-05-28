Minden’s school board decision wasn’t easy

I am so thankful for the Minden Public Schools’ staff, administration, and school board for doing everything necessary to have in-person school all year long. As we were getting ready to enter the school year in August, I remember the announcement that came home stating we should be able to have school without masks.
Very shortly after that announcement, however, there was a large exposure and a chance that several students could have been exposed, so those who have been trusted by this community to put our children’s education and safety first made the decision to err on the side of caution and require masks.
That decision could not have been easy, nor popular, but there is yet to be a definitive answer to any of this, well over a year later. I said from the beginning, that I would support and follow any requirements the board put into place because I wanted my daughter to have a full, in-person, as close to “normal” as possible senior year. I’m not sure if we will ever truly know if it was the masks, or if Minden was just lucky, but despite a few cases here and there, there were no outbreaks in the school and we were able to maintain in-person classes the full year.
I call that a success and well worth the effort of requiring masks. While other schools not far from here had to shut down and do virtual learning for a few weeks at a time, we had children in classrooms with teachers who love them and encourage them, and let’s be honest, are much better equipped to teach them than we parents are. I know some kids can thrive with virtual learning, but many more probably struggle in that situation and need the in-person environment to help them focus and feel connected.
In-person is not only better for learning, but also for social and emotional development and support. These kids needed each other and their extracurricular activities. Had the board not made the decision they made, we may have very easily found ourselves in another shutdown situation like last spring, where kids’ grades suffered, events were ripped away from them, and friends were isolated.
The right decision is not always easy, but it is right nonetheless. I do hope and pray that we will be maskless next year, but in the unknown, erring on the side of love, compassion, and safety is never the wrong choice. Thank you to all those who made this last year at Minden High School one for my daughter to remember and be proud of.
Jodi Holmes, Minden