Minden’s school board decision wasn’t easy

I am so thankful for the Minden Public Schools’ staff, administration, and school board for doing everything necessary to have in-person school all year long. As we were getting ready to enter the school year in August, I remember the announcement that came home stating we should be able to have school without masks.

Very shortly after that announcement, however, there was a large exposure and a chance that several students could have been exposed, so those who have been trusted by this community to put our children’s education and safety first made the decision to err on the side of caution and require masks.

That decision could not have been easy, nor popular, but there is yet to be a definitive answer to any of this, well over a year later. I said from the beginning, that I would support and follow any requirements the board put into place because I wanted my daughter to have a full, in-person, as close to “normal” as possible senior year. I’m not sure if we will ever truly know if it was the masks, or if Minden was just lucky, but despite a few cases here and there, there were no outbreaks in the school and we were able to maintain in-person classes the full year.