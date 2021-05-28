 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meet a mountain man
0 comments

Meet a mountain man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Step back in time by visiting the High Plains Regional Rendezvous encampment. This 1820 to 1840 fur trade era re-enactment will give you a glimpse of life on the prairies of Nebraska during the days of the early frontier.

Before Buffalo Bill Cody, there were men named Jim Bridger, Jedidiah Smith, Joe Meek, Kit Carson and John Colter. These early mountain men and explorers found the paths to the western boundaries of the early United States across the Rocky Mountains. Many would later become guides for the wagon trains as the settlers moved westward.

Experience what primitive camp life was like during the weekend public visitation hours.

The location for this event is at the Red White and Blue range northwest of Cairo. Follow the signs posted at the roads leading to the site, off Highway 2 or Highway 11. Public visitation will be available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. June 19-20.

The event is open to visit and talk to the participants. There is no charge to visit and parking is available. To get more information and a map of the location visit the website at https://www.hprr.org/about

Dennis Souba, Omaha

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Happy with school

I have lived in Minden for almost 12 years. I have three daughters in the school. One has graduated, one will be a senior and one will be in t…

Letters

Politics hurts kids

In the Nebraska Legislature this week, the funding of services for children with developmental disabilities was up for debate. LB376, a bill d…

Letters

Many contribute

After moving to Minden from Reno, Nevada, last summer, our girls started at the Minden Public Schools as 10th- and sixth-graders. We had no id…

Letters

Respect mask rule

I would like to express my extreme gratitude to the Minden Public Schools staff, administration and school board for keeping us in school full…

Letters

Second Amendment protects right

The Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments to our Constitution, was passed by our first Congress and ratified by the states in 1789. They wer…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News