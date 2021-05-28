Meet a mountain man

Step back in time by visiting the High Plains Regional Rendezvous encampment. This 1820 to 1840 fur trade era re-enactment will give you a glimpse of life on the prairies of Nebraska during the days of the early frontier.

Before Buffalo Bill Cody, there were men named Jim Bridger, Jedidiah Smith, Joe Meek, Kit Carson and John Colter. These early mountain men and explorers found the paths to the western boundaries of the early United States across the Rocky Mountains. Many would later become guides for the wagon trains as the settlers moved westward.

Experience what primitive camp life was like during the weekend public visitation hours.

The location for this event is at the Red White and Blue range northwest of Cairo. Follow the signs posted at the roads leading to the site, off Highway 2 or Highway 11. Public visitation will be available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. June 19-20.

The event is open to visit and talk to the participants. There is no charge to visit and parking is available. To get more information and a map of the location visit the website at https://www.hprr.org/about

Dennis Souba, Omaha